Port of Seattle Wraps Up Record $1.2 Billion Cruise Season

The Port of Seattle recently announced the successful completion of its 2025 season, which saw over 1.9 million guests and 298 calls.

According to a press release, the record-breaking season also delivered an estimated $1.2 billion in regional economic benefit while providing more than 5,120 individuals with direct and indirect jobs throughout the season.

Fourteen different vessels homeported out of Seattle, representing eight cruise brands.

The season was also highlighted by advancements in sustainability, with a record 65 percent of ships utilizing shore power at berth.

Other highlights included the port’s support of Carnival Corporation in the first biofuel demonstration project in the Seattle cruise market, testing biofuel bunkering on three Holland America Line sailings.

“Seattle set new standards this season on environmental sustainability and economic development by focusing on a shared vision across the Port and our cruise partners,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck.

“We are not just preparing for the future; we are building it. With major infrastructure investments, we are preparing for the 2027 requirement that all homeport ships connect to shore power at the dock,” he continued.

“Through our Pacific Northwest to Alaska Green Corridor and partnership work, we are advancing market development for alternative maritime fuels such as green methanol and renewable biodiesel. Our cruise line partners are making deeper investments locally as well to expand economic activity, the impact of which we estimate to be worth $1.2 billion each year. We end this season in a very strong position and look forward to an even better 2026.”

Cruise ships made 23 sailings to destinations other than Alaska in 2025, sailing to Mexico, Hawaii, New Zealand and Asia, plus coastal cruises along the Pacific Northwest.

During the season, the port also welcomed Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth for its first homeporting season in Seattle. The vessel operated 11 roundtrip cruises out of the port and is scheduled to return in 2026.

This year also marked the first time shore power was available at all three cruise berths in Seattle, with 65 percent of ships plugged into shore power, up from 42 percent in 2024.

The shore power operations avoided an estimated 1.67 tons of DPM (diesel particulate matter) and more than 6,185 tons of CO2e from emissions.

“This shore power utilization demonstrates how the port and its cruise line partners are meeting the evolving environmental needs and capabilities of the cruise industry,” the Port of Seattle stated.

Seattle continues its Port Valet program, which transfers bags directly from cruise ships to SEA airport.

According to the port, the program gives cruise visitors an opportunity to explore Seattle’s sights before they head to their homes.

This year, the service handled over 200,000 bags, allowing thousands of cruisers to enjoy the city luggage-free.

For 2026, Seattle is looking ahead to the debuts of the MSC Poesia and the Brilliant Lady, which will mark the debuts of MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages in the region.