Port of Quebec Welcomes Virgin Voyages and Brilliant Lady

The Port of Quebec has announced that it is welcoming Virgin Voyages and its newest ship, the Brilliant Lady, for the very first time.

“The arrival of the Brilliant Lady is a major event for our port and our city. It speaks to Quebec City’s appeal to the world’s leading cruise lines and illustrates our ability to offer an incredible experience to passengers and locals alike,” said Olga Farman, CEO of the port.

“We are very pleased to be welcoming Virgin Voyages and collaborating on this maiden call, which will become a milestone in our cruise history,” added Olga.

Natasha Salzedo, director of destinations at Virgin Voyages, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to sail into Quebec City. It’s one of those places that instantly charms you with its cobblestone streets, European-style architecture and the kind spirit of the people who call it home.”

“Add in the incredible food scene, the vibrant fall foliage and the lively culture, and it’s the kind of destination our Sailors will fall in love with the moment they step ashore,” added Salzedo.

“The Brilliant Lady’s arrival is putting Quebec City in the spotlight for international visitors in search of original, upscale experiences. The distinctive ship enhances the passenger experience and reasserts Québec City’s position as a must-see port of call on the St. Lawrence,” said Lucie Charland, chair of the board of Destination Quebec City.

“Every new cruise line that chooses to stop here helps raise the profile of our destination and generates economic spin-offs for the region,” Charland added.

The port said in a press release that the arrival of the Brilliant Lady marks much more than a maiden call; it signifies Virgin Voyages’ entry into the provincial capital.

According to the port, the company will boost its international appeal and strengthen its role as a must-see destination with its concepts and younger demographics.

Additionally, and in line with the port’s interests, the ship eliminates unnecessary single-use plastics and employs advanced wastewater treatment systems, as well as technologies that promote food waste reduction and energy efficiency.

It is also equipped for shore power, reducing its environmental footprint during stopovers, the port indicated.