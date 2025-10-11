Port Canaveral Increases Parking Fees

Port Canaveral will raise fees for parking at its multiple cruise terminals, according to the port’s official website.

Marking the first price increase since 2017, the daily parking rates jumped from $17 to $20 plus taxes per vehicle and RVs. The new parking fees went into effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

The port’s website states that the rate includes the day of arrival and the day of departure and is subject to change without notice.

Parking is pay-on-arrival and does not accept cash, but only major credit cards, including American Express, Visa, Mastercard and Discover.

According to Port Canaveral, the rate is waived for vehicles transporting certain persons with disabilities, including those that display a Florida Toll Exemption Permit or a Florida Disabled Veteran (DV) license plate.

While disabled parking spaces are available, vehicles that have special equipment, such as ramps, lifts, foot or hand controls for use by a disabled person also have fees waived.

Port commissioners had been considering the increase since late August, according to a report by local TV station WFTV 9.

The increase was proposed by officials, who noted that parking space at the port is limited because of record passenger numbers.

WFTV 9 noted that 8.4 million guests were welcomed at the port’s cruise terminals in 2025.

Quoting officials, the report added that a further increase in passenger numbers is expected for 2026, with 9 million people arriving at Port Canaveral.

As one of the largest cruise homeports in the world, the Central Florida port serves ships from a wide range of brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Port Canaveral is also home to Disney Cruise Line, which operates most of its fleet out of the port on a year-round basis.

Other brands sailing from Canaveral’s cruise terminals include MSC Cruises, Celebrity Cruises and Princess Cruises.