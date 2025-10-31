Ponant’s Samuel Chamberlain Joins Forbes Inaugural Cruise Committee

Ponant Explorations Group has announced that Samuel Chamberlain, the group’s CEO of the Americas, is joining the Forbes Travel Guide’s inaugural Cruise Industry Advisory Committee (CIAC).

Chamberlain will work alongside other executives and innovators who will be instrumental in shaping Forbes’ standards of luxury and service for the cruise industry, the company said in a press release.

“I’m honored to join Forbes Travel Guide’s Cruise Industry Advisory Committee representing the Ponant family of brands,” Chamberlain said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to share our expertise as pioneers in luxury small-ship exploration and responsible, experience-driven travel.”

“We bring together diverse cultures and perspectives on board, enriching every voyage with educational depth while staying true to the spirit of exploration that defines us,” added Chamberlain.

“All of this is delivered with the elegant hospitality of our French heritage, a philosophy that allows our guests to experience the world more meaningfully and helps our industry continue to set new standards for authenticity at sea.”

According to the press release, the Le Commandant Charcot was recognized on Forbes Travel Guide’s inaugural 2025 Edge List earlier this year.

The list honors companies that provide “unparalleled access to remote, untouched destinations and world-class service and comfort even in the most extreme locations, all while prioritizing conservation, minimizing impact, and supporting local communities.”