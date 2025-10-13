Ponant Appoints Benoît-Etienne Domenget as Group CEO

Ponant Explorations Group has announced the appointment of Benoît-Etienne Domenget as group CEO, effective November 3, 2025. Domenget takes over from Hervé Gastinel, who is leaving the group to pursue new professional projects.

The company said in a press release that with 25 years of experience in hospitality, luxury, travel and tourism, Domenget will drive the group’s continued international development and strengthen its hallmark of hospitality excellence.

François-Henri Pinault, founder of Artemis, which owns Ponant, stated: “I am delighted to welcome Domenget. His extensive and diversified experience and expertise in strategic fields for our company will give him all the assets to make Ponant an ever-stronger and more innovative player in the luxury and responsible cruise sector. He will be able to rely on a highly talented team.”

Pinault added: “We warmly thank Gastinel for his unwavering commitment to the group. Under his leadership, the fleet has grown from 12 to 20 ships, and the group has successfully diversified its activities, in particular by entering river cruises and new formats such as the Spirit of Ponant.”