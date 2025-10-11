Ponant and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Announce Partnership

Ponant Explorations Group and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), an independent ocean science organization, have announced a three-year partnership advancing ocean research and education.

The partnership marks the first of its kind for WHOI and underscores Ponant’s ongoing commitment to providing scientists with access to the most remote parts of the planet, while giving guests a front-row seat to scientific research and innovation.

Ponant said in a press release that since 2021, it has hosted more than 230 scientists across its fleet.

Through this new alliance, WHOI scientists will now join select expeditions, many aboard Le Commandant Charcot, to conduct fieldwork, test emerging technologies and share their expertise through interactive guest programming.

The company will also provide grant funding to support WHOI’s polar science work and launch educational campaigns, including a soon-to-be-announced symposium at sea that highlights the importance of ocean conservation.

“At Ponant Explorations Group, we’re committed to advancing knowledge of the oceans and scientific research as part of our broader mission to explore responsibly and travel with care,” said Samuel Chamberlain, CEO of Americas.

“By empowering scientists with access to some of the world’s most remote regions, we’re helping to deepen understanding of the planet we all share. This partnership with WHOI reflects our shared commitment to ocean science and sustainability, creating meaningful impact at sea and beyond,” added Chamberlain.

“We’re proud to provide a platform for innovation and education that will accelerate lasting change and global awareness in ocean conservation.”

The first expedition under the new partnership will take place on the October 31, 2025, voyage “The Emperor Penguins of the Weddell Sea,” off the coast of Antarctica.

On the sailing will be two WHOI-MIT Joint Program graduate students, Caroline Needell and Bailey Fluegel, guided by WHOI glaciologist Dr. Catherine Walker.

Throughout the voyage, guests will have the opportunity to observe the research process firsthand.