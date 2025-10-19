Polar Latitudes Expeditions Launches New Website

Polar Latitudes and Albatros Expeditions have announced the official launch of the new Polar Latitudes Expeditions website, marking the first milestone in the ongoing consolidation of the two polar exploration leaders.

The companies said in a press release that the site introduces a new identity and expanded range of itineraries across both the Arctic and Antarctica, delivering booking experiences designed for modern explorers and travel partners.

Polar Latitudes and Albatros Expeditions said: “Our new website, Polar-Latitudes.com, introduces our new brand identity. One of the most exciting developments is the expansion of our Arctic product, enhanced with new activities and inclusions, and most notably with the addition of the Ocean Victory.”

The Ocean Victory will join the Ocean Albatros for more expeditions to the North and beyond the Arctic Circle.

According to the two companies, their strengths naturally complement one another: Albatros Expeditions’ fleet and its 30 years of experience operating in the Arctic and Antarctica, and Polar Latitudes’ reputation in immersive guest experiences, citizen science programs and polar leadership.

“Together, we aim to become a true Polar powerhouse, offering the most immersive expeditions onboard the most fuel-efficient vessels in the industry, and to keep innovating our Arctic and Antarctic products with a broader range of itineraries, enhanced onboard activities and deeper destination engagement,” they explained.

Patrick Shaw, CEO of Polar Latitudes Expeditions, said: “This new chapter goes beyond uniting two companies. It reflects our shared mission to explore responsibly and give back meaningfully.”

“Our long-standing partnerships with Polar communities allow us to support local cultures and conservation efforts, which in turn add considerable value to the travel experience for our guests. Our commitment to people and planet will continue to guide every voyage we offer,” added Shaw.

During the 2025-26 Antarctic season, Albatros Expeditions and Polar Latitudes will continue to operate independently.

Guests may notice co-branding onboard and select service enhancements, but itineraries and inclusions remain unchanged. Beginning with the Arctic season of 2026, all voyages will operate under the Polar Latitudes Expeditions brand.

The press release highlighted that the Arctic 2026 season will introduce citizen science activities, premium dining, complimentary ground services and a free Wi-Fi package for all guests.

Polar Latitudes Expeditions will also introduce a pre-voyage one-night stay at a premium resort in Ushuaia, all free of charge for existing booked guests.