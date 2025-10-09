Polar Latitudes and Albatros Expeditions to Merge

Polar Latitudes and Albatros Expeditions are set to merge their operations ahead of the 2026 season in the Arctic.

The two expedition brands joined forces earlier this year, coming together under the same ownership group.

While the merger was confirmed in a social media update, additional details of the joint operation will be announced in mid-October.

“We are very excited about our future in the expedition cruise industry, which we intend to lead through innovation, collaboration, and leading responsible tourism initiatives,” Polar Latitudes stated.

The brand added in a social media update that the merged operations will be highlighted by operating “the most fuel-efficient fleet” in polar areas.

In an interview with Luxury Australian Travel Trade News (Latte), Albatros Expeditions’ CEO Patrick Shaw said that the new company will be named Polar Latitudes Expeditions.

Shaw will reportedly serve as CEO of the newly created entity, having previously served as CEO and President of Quark Expeditions.

“Given this exposure and experience, I have been in a unique position to appreciate the possibilities that this merger affords, and I am honored and delighted to be a part of this transformation,” he told Latte.

He noted that the new brand will operate “more durable, efficient and expertly led” ships, highlighting the company’s field staff training and integration with communities.

Polar Latitudes currently operates the Seaventure for seasons in Antarctica, while Albatros Expeditions sails the Ocean Victory and the Ocean Albatros.

The Ocean Albatros operates for the brand on a year-round basis, offering expeditions in Antarctica and the Arctic.

Chartered from SunStone Ships, the Ocean Victory sails for the brand seasonally, offering itineraries in Antarctica and South America.

Polar Latitudes Expeditions’ new website is expected to launch in mid-October, when the company is also set to organize a series of online events for trade members and customers.