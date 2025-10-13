P&O Unveils Winter 2027 and Spring 2028 Collection

P&O Cruises has launched its collection of holidays for winter 2027 through to spring 2028, including new itineraries, new Caribbean holidays, new ports of call and the company’s longest world cruise sailing.

P&O said in a press release that cruises booked by December 17, 2025, will be eligible for offers including:

10 Percent discount and low deposit on select fares

Third and fourth guests sharing the same cabin sail free on selected off-peak 2027-28 cruises of six nights or more, sailing from Southampton

An extra 5 percent discount is available to Peninsular Club loyalty members on selected holidays, and

20 Percent discount on classic drinks packages.

Key itinerary highlights include the following:

The Iona will join the Arvia in the Caribbean and operate 14-night fly-cruise holidays with departures from Barbados, Antigua and a new addition for the season, St Kitts, between October 2027 and April 2028.

The Arcadia and Aurora will now offer a mix of itineraries available to all ages and sailings exclusively for adults, with sailings to North Cape, the Baltic region and Western Europe in winter 2028.

The Aurora returns to South America for a 75-night Grand Tour in 2028, with calls in Brazil and Chile.

For the first time, the Britannia will be based in Southampton year-round, with a mix of itineraries stretching from the Atlantic islands to the Caribbean and Mediterranean.

Selected Canary Islands fly-cruises throughout the season on the Azura will include Madeira, as well as Morocco, for the beaches, souks and cuisines in ports of call such as Agadir and Casablanca.

The Ventura will embark on a new seven-night Scandinavia cruise exploring Northern Europe’s cityscapes and sea views, with New Year’s Eve 2027 celebrations in Southampton before sailing to Copenhagen, Oslo and Kristiansand.

The Arcadia’s World Cruise 2028 will sail 124 nights and feature an East Asia leg, taking in Japanese destinations of Nagasaki and Tokyo.

The season will see P&O Cruises visit nine ports that have not featured in itineraries for at least five years, including Tokyo, San Diego and Hawaii.

Pre-registration for new itineraries is open from 08:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, to 08:00 p.m. on Monday, October 20, 2025. General sale opens from Wednesday, October 22, 2025.