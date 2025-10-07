P&O Opens Arcadia and Aurora to All Ages for Select Cruises

P&O Cruises has announced that guests of all ages will be welcomed onboard the Arcadia and Aurora from December 2026.

Selected cruises on the ships will be open to families on specific dates, during peak holiday periods and in time for Christmas next year.

The company said in a press release that the change provides a wider range of cruise options for multi-generational groups and families, with more holidays available from the home port of Southampton.

Bookings open on October 7, 2025, with cruises available on Aurora from December 11, 2026, and on Arcadia from December 21, 2026.

A total of 12 sailings on Aurora and eight on Arcadia will be available to families through to September 2027, and more holidays for winter 2027-28 go on sale on October 14, 2025, the company added.

The Aurora will be welcoming guests of all ages on:

R621 – Short Break to Rotterdam, four nights, December 11, 2026

R622 – Christmas Scandinavia, 14 nights, December 15, 2026

R623 – Short Break to Hamburg, five nights, December 29, 2026

R704 – Short Break to Rotterdam, four nights, April 21, 2027

R707 – Northern Europe and Scandinavia, seven nights, May 26, 2027

R709 – Short Break to Rotterdam, four nights, June 21, 2027

R711 – Southern Cruise Break to Spain, France and Portugal, seven nights, July 9, 2027

R712 – Short Break to Hamburg and Zeebrugge (for Bruges), five nights, July 16, 2027

R713 – Northern Europe and Scandinavia, 16 nights, July 21, 2027

R714 – Short Break to Hamburg and Zeebrugge (for Bruges), five nights, August 6, 2027

R715 – Western Mediterranean Discovery, 21 nights, August 11, 2027, and

R717 – Short Break to Rotterdam, four nights, September 13, 2027.

The Arcadia will be welcoming guests of all ages on:

J619 – Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands, 16 nights, December 21, 2026

J703 – Short Break to Zeebrugge (for Bruges), three nights, May 10, 2027

J704 – Northern Europe and Scandinavia, 14 nights, May 13, 2027

J705 – Spain, seven nights, May 27, 2027

J709* – Norway and Iceland, 14 nights, July 20, 2027

J710 – Eastern Mediterranean Discovery, 24 nights, August 3, 2027

J711 – Short Break to Zeebrugge (for Bruges) and Rotterdam, five nights, August 27, 2027, and

J713 – Norwegian Fjords, 14 nights, September 20, 2027.

The company added that children on cruise J709 must be at least 12 months old.