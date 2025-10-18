Piano Land’s November Maiden Voyage Aligns with 2025 MFTF

Following its partnership announcement with Astro Ocean Cruise, Hwajing Travel & Tours has unveiled further details for the Piano Land, the first Chinese cruise ship to be homeported in Malaysia, with its maiden sailing on November 29, 2025.

Hwajing Travel & Tours said in a press release that the debut coincides with the MATTA Muslim-Friendly Travel Fair (MFTF) 2025, where Hwajing participates as Official Cruise Liner Partner.

“Malaysia’s strength in Muslim-friendly travel now extends to the open sea,” said Kenny Cheong, managing director of Hwajing Travel & Tours.

“With the Piano Land, we’re showing that luxury cruising can align seamlessly with halal values, inclusive hospitality and cultural respect. It’s a proud reflection of Malaysia’s readiness to welcome travelers of all backgrounds with warmth and authenticity.”

The press release said that all galleys onboard are halal-certified, offering a selection of authentic regional and international cuisines prepared to halal standards, including the ship’s signature Hong Kong-style roasted duck (halal).

Prayer-friendly facilities and family-forward programming are also on offer, along with kids’ clubs and nightly entertainment.

Hwajing Travel & Tours added that the introduction of the Piano Land complements Malaysia’s broader efforts to serve the rapidly growing Muslim-friendly travel segment, projected to exceed $300 billion by 2030.

“This collaboration is not merely about expanding cruise options; it reinforces Malaysia’s identity as a nation that celebrates diversity, champions halal integrity and leads the region in Muslim-friendly tourism,” said Jian-feng Tong, vice president of Astro Ocean Cruise.

Image from left to right: Ishak Othman (head of Islamic business development, RHB Islamic Bank Berhad), Anis Rozalina Ramli (senior manager, corporate communications, Islamic Tourism Centre), Nigel Wong (president MATTA), Dr. Fazil Khan (organizing chairman, MATTA Muslim Friendly Travel Fair), Christopher Ma (director of sales, Astro Ocean Cruise)