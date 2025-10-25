Paul Gauguin Showcases 2027 Family Program Voyages

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced that it is building upon its Moana Explorer Program with 12 voyages scheduled for 2027 on the Paul Gauguin.

The complimentary program, developed in partnership with Te mana o te moana, launched in 2020 as a way to engage young guests in hands-on, educational activities both onboard and ashore.

Paul Gauguin said in a press release that children aged six to 15 can participate in various activities led by naturalists and conservationists while learning about the region’s coral reefs, endemic species and ecosystems.

Activities vary by itinerary but include guided snorkeling, crafts, designing their own Polynesian tattoo, water experiments, treasure hunts, stargazing, pool games and board games that introduce them to life underwater.

“Travel opens so many doors for children to learn, expand their minds, and nurture their creativity,” said Susan Robison, vice president of marketing and communications for Ponant Explorations Group Americas.

“We’re honored to partner with Te mana o te moana for a seventh consecutive year, reaffirming our commitment to help preserve the natural wonders and cultures of French Polynesia,” added Robison.

The Moana Explorer Program is available on the following summer and holiday voyages in 2027:

“Seven-Night Tahiti and the Society Islands”

2027 overnights in Bora Bora, Moorea and Tahiti on June 19; June 26; August 14; and August 21.

“Seven-Night More Society Islands and Tahiti”

A return to Raiatea and overnights in Bora Bora and Tahiti on July 17, 2027.

“10-Night More Tuamotus & Society Islands”

2027 Exploring lagoons in Fakara and Rangiroa; overnights in Bora Bora and Moorea on June 9; August 4; and December 29.

“11-Night Society Islands and Tuamotus”

Fakarava’s UNESCO Marine Biosphere Reserve and Huahine’s lush rainforest on July 24, 2027.

“11-Night Cook Islands and Society Islands”

Landscapes in Aitutaki and Rarotonga; overnight in Bora Bora on December 18, 2027.

“14-Night Marquesas, Tuamotus and Society Islands”

Exploring the Marquesan Islands, lagoons of Fakarava and Bora Bora on July 3, 2027, and August 28, 2027.

According to the company, guests will also find the Moana Explorer Program on select, remaining 2025 voyages, as well as on 11 departures scheduled throughout 2026.

Travelers who book any of the 2026 voyages by November 15 will receive a $1,000 shipboard credit.

Teenagers 17 years old and younger sail for free when traveling in the same suite or stateroom as their parents.