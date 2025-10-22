paul gauguin cruises extends tempting tahiti offer

Paul Gauguin Cruises has extended its “Tempting Tahiti” offer and is offering $1,000 in shipboard credit per stateroom or suite on select 2025 and all 2026 departures.

Paul Gauguin said in a statement that travelers can use their shipboard credit toward shore excursions, spa treatments, shopping and other splurges.

Applicable to bookings made by November 15, 2025, this offer features sailings to the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Marquesas, Cook Islands and South Pacific.

A special gift is also in store for travel advisors, who will receive a $500 gift card ($250 for solo travelers) for each newly deposited booking.

According to the company, the Paul Gauguin emerged from a multimillion-dollar refurbishment earlier this year and now features a newly designed Le Grill, a reimagined pool deck with shaded cabana areas, new connecting staterooms to accommodate the rise in multigenerational travel and an updated livery.

It also features sustainable technology upgrades, including a new seawater filtration system and other enhancements.