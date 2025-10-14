Park West Gallery Partners with Margaritaville at Sea

Park West Gallery has announced the launch of its partnership with Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line and will showcase fine art aboard Margaritaville at Sea’s Paradise and Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

The art dealer said in a press release that guests will enjoy a variety of art experiences from live auctions and seminars to artist meet-and-greets and curated exhibitions of original works.

Park West Gallery added that both novice and seasoned collectors can savor world-class art while onboard.

“We are thrilled to partner with Margaritaville at Sea to bring Park West’s world-class art auctions, exhibitions and exclusive events to their guests,” said John Block, Park West Gallery’s COO.

“Together, we’re creating unforgettable experiences that blend the joy of discovery, the thrill of collecting, and the spirit of adventure at sea,” added Block.

“Park West Gallery is a natural fit for the Margaritaville at Sea fleet, bringing even more immersive experiences to our laid-back, island-inspired escapes,” said Sally Imhoff, vice president of onboard revenue for Margaritaville at Sea.

“From first-time bidders to seasoned collectors, every guest can enjoy auctions, exhibitions and artist encounters that can bring our signature brand of fun and escapism to their homes,” added Imhoff.