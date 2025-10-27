Oceanwide Starts 2025-26 Antarctica Season

Oceanwide Expeditions has announced that its 2025-26 Antarctic cruise season has begun with the company’s first voyage of the season departing Puerto Madryn, Argentina, on a Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Antarctica Photographic Special itinerary.

The Hondius, Ortelius and Plancius will take guests from South America across the sub-Antarctic and into the Antarctic Peninsula and the farthest reaches of the Weddell Sea throughout the 2025-26 season.

“I am excited for our Antarctica expedition season to be underway once more, with a combination of new and returning itineraries set to showcase the best that this spectacular region has to offer,” said Franklin Braeckman, Oceanwide Expeditions’ Antarctic program manager.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests on board and pursuing the authentic, immersive polar experience for which we have become known throughout the industry,” added Braeckman.

The company said in a press release that the first departures of the Hondius and Plancius will take place from Ushuaia, Argentina, and Stanley, the Falkland Islands, respectively.

In addition to returning guest-favorite itineraries, such as the company’s “Falkland Islands – South Georgia – Antarctica” voyages or “Antarctica Learning and Discovery” sailings, this season sees the addition of several itineraries set to take place in the Weddell Sea and far below the Antarctic Circle.

Returning is the “Remote Weddell Sea Explorer” itinerary, departing January 22, 2026, which is set to take guests into the far south of the Weddell Sea over 27 nights.

Last Antarctic season, this itinerary set a new farthest south record in the Weddell Sea for a non-icebreaker passenger vessel, the company said.

A one-off “Uncharted Islands of the Deep South” itinerary is planned to explore the poorly mapped region surrounding the Glinka Islands and Lazarev Bay in early 2026.

Guests seeking an immersive, activity-focused voyage can join a “Deep South Basecamp” experience for the first time this season.