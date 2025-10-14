Oceanwide Expeditions Completes Upgrades on Ortelius

Oceanwide Expeditions has completed two maintenance and upgrade projects on the Ortelius, improving the vessel’s operational speed and increasing fuel efficiency, the company said in a press release.

The fitting of new propeller blades and hull blasting forms part of an ongoing investment into the expedition fleet as part of a broader ESG and sustainability strategy.

The company said that during a drydock in September, four new bronze propeller blades were built and fitted by Dutch Propeller Repairs BV (DPR), replacing existing stainless steel propeller blades that had been in place for several decades.

And previously, during a May drydock, hull blasting was performed on the Ortelius’s hull, removing accumulated paint layers and re-establishing a smoother, more consistent hull surface.

Piet Vink, chief vessel officer at Oceanwide Expeditions, said: “With the completion of both projects, the Ortelius is now more ready than ever to take guests into some of our planet’s most extreme environments.”

“Both upgrades directly improve fuel efficiency and operational consistency, which, in turn, helps us further reduce operational emissions. We are delighted with the professionalism and high standards of our partners, including DPR and Shipyard Reimerswaal, in completing both projects during busy docking periods,” added Vink.

According to the company, these upgrades enhance the polar capabilities of the Ortelius.

Both projects were completed at Shipyard Reimerswaal, a long-time partner of Oceanwide Expeditions, which facilitates drydocking, restocking and maintenance for the fleet on a biannual basis.