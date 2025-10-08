Oceania Unveils Reprise of Jacques Restaurant Onboard Allura

Oceania Cruises celebrated the reprisal of its signature French restaurant, Jacques, onboard the Oceania Allura with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by its namesake and the line’s first-ever executive culinary director, Chef Jacques Pépin.

The company said in a press release that while in port in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday, October 6, it honored the chef with a ceremonial official opening and luncheon event.

“We first debuted Jacques 14 years ago aboard the Oceania Marina, and the following year on the Oceania Riviera, and I am delighted to see this wonderful iteration of our much-loved culinary venue aboard our newest ship, the Oceania Allura, and her sister ship, the Oceania Vista,” said Chef Pépin.

“Oceania Cruises has built a legacy of culinary excellence, integrity and creativity, culminating in this new chapter of Jacques we are celebrating today. It is a proud and deeply humbling moment to share with cherished friends, family and colleagues, many of whom I have worked with since the inception of Oceania Cruises,” added Chef Pépin.

Executive Culinary Director Chef Barale said: “Chef Alexis Quaretti and I have the esteemed honor and privilege of following Chef Pépin’s legacy, as he was the first-ever holder of the role we both have, and he set the standard of excellence we now live by.”

“He not only embodies our philosophy of serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea; he is the patriarch of the doctrine guiding hundreds of chefs across the Oceania Cruises fleet,” added Barale.

According to the press release, Chef Pépin delighted an intimate group of guests with heartfelt remarks, followed by the cutting of the ribbon across the restaurant entrance alongside his family: daughter Claudine Pépin, son-in-law Rollie Wesen and granddaughter Shorey Wesen.

Esteemed colleague of more than 20 years, Chef Eric Barale, Oceania Cruises’ executive culinary director and master chef of France, was also in attendance.

New menu items include a deviled egg topped with smoked trout rillette and sturgeon caviar, as well as tableside service for dishes such as traditional beef tartare and a sea bass en croute, which serves two.

Guests can also enjoy duck with a Grand Marnier-infused orange sauce, a veal medallion with a morel sauce and French desserts such as Crêpes Suzette and profiteroles.