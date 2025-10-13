Oceania Unveils Chefs Selected as Godparents of Oceania Allura

Oceania Cruises has announced that Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs franchise will serve as the official Godparent of the Oceania Allura.

This collaboration marks the first time the title has been bestowed upon a culinary brand rather than an individual.

The company said in a press release that Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Katie Button, Calvin Eng, Aisha Ibrahim, George Mendes and Lawrence “LT” Smith will serve as Godparents of the Oceania Allura at the christening ceremony in Miami on November 13, 2025.

“At Oceania Cruises, our ships are a celebration of rich culture, exceptional cuisine and global discovery, and the Oceania Allura is no exception,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises.

“Paying homage to the Food & Wine Best New Chefs program and having its alumni represent as her godparents reflects our belief that food lies at the heart of global exploration. These visionary chefs embody the spirit of culinary excellence, and we are honored to have them join the Oceania Cruises family,” added Montague.

“For nearly four decades, Food & Wine Best New Chefs have shaped dining in America and inspired the way we experience food,” said Tom Bair, publisher of Food & Wine.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this legacy with Oceania Cruises, a partner that shares our passion for extraordinary cuisine and discovery, and to make this milestone christening with journeys where food is every bit as memorable as the destinations,” added Bair.

Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni who will represent the franchise include: