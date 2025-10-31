Oceania Showcases 2027 World Cruise Segments

Oceania Cruises has highlighted its 2027 “Around the World” cruise, offered on the Oceania Vista.

The 244-day voyage has been divided into 17 segments ranging from nine to 20 days and features more than 125 ports across 53 countries.

The company said that the segments allow guests to tailor a personalized journey and choose between destinations, small-group immersive tours ashore and gourmet specialty restaurants while onboard.

“While our ‘Around the World’ cruise is an incredible way to explore the world in style, we understand that not all guests have the time to enjoy a 244-day sailing,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises.

The company said in a press release that onboard, guests will enjoy Toscana, the line’s signature Italian restaurant; pan-Asian venue Red Ginger; Jacques, serving classic and contemporary French bistro dishes; and Polo Grill steakhouse.

Onboard activities include cooking classes at The Culinary Center, art workshops in the Artist Loft and guest speakers, as well as the library and Aquamar Spa and Vitality Center.

Shipboard highlights of the Oceania Vista include:

All-veranda accommodations

Two crew members for every three guests

One chef for every eight guests

From immersive chef-led culinary discovery tours ashore

Eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues

Small-group shore excursions and tours, and

Sommelier’s Choice, Cellar Master’s Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons and the Gérard Bertrand Wine Pairing Lunch.

Highlighted segments of the cruise include the following: