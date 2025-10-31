Oceania Showcases 2027 World Cruise Segments

Oceania Cruises has highlighted its 2027 “Around the World” cruise, offered on the Oceania Vista.
The 244-day voyage has been divided into 17 segments ranging from nine to 20 days and features more than 125 ports across 53 countries.
The company said that the segments allow guests to tailor a personalized journey and choose between destinations, small-group immersive tours ashore and gourmet specialty restaurants while onboard.
“While our ‘Around the World’ cruise is an incredible way to explore the world in style, we understand that not all guests have the time to enjoy a 244-day sailing,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises.
The company said in a press release that onboard, guests will enjoy Toscana, the line’s signature Italian restaurant; pan-Asian venue Red Ginger; Jacques, serving classic and contemporary French bistro dishes; and Polo Grill steakhouse.
Onboard activities include cooking classes at The Culinary Center, art workshops in the Artist Loft and guest speakers, as well as the library and Aquamar Spa and Vitality Center.
Shipboard highlights of the Oceania Vista include:
- All-veranda accommodations
- Two crew members for every three guests
- One chef for every eight guests
- From immersive chef-led culinary discovery tours ashore
- Eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues
- Small-group shore excursions and tours, and
- Sommelier’s Choice, Cellar Master’s Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons and the Gérard Bertrand Wine Pairing Lunch.
Highlighted segments of the cruise include the following:
- “Treasures of Two Oceans”: 15 days from Miami to Los Angeles, departing January 6, 2027
- “Idyllic Pacific Wonders”: 18 days from Los Angeles to Papeete, departing February 26, 2027
- “Koi Ponds to Kimonos”: 13 days from Hong Kong to Tokyo, departing April 11, 2027
- “Arabian and Aegean Gems”: 20 days from Doha to Athens, featuring one overnight in Luxor (Safaga), departing May 13, 2027
- “Caesars and Conquistadors”: Nine days from Rome to Lisbon, departing June 15, 2027
- “Charms of Northern Europe”: 11 days from Paris to Copenhagen, featuring one overnight in Copenhagen, departing July 16, 2027, and
- “Untamed North Atlantic”: 17 days from Reykjavik to New York, departing August 21, 2027.