Oceania Cruises Unveils Enhanced and Updated Insider University

Oceania Cruises has announced the updated and enhanced Oceania Insiders University, formerly Oceania Cruises University.

The company said that Oceania Insiders University (OIU) is a free, e-learning platform built for travel advisors, featuring a series of self-guided modules spotlighting key amenities and elements that set it apart.

The university offers three levels of coursework: Core, Bachelor’s and Master’s. The purpose of the learning platform is to help deepen expertise and gain insights into the brand.

Sample modules include:

The Finest Cuisine at Sea

Award-Winning Itineraries

Oceania Club Loyalty Program, and

Building Group Business.

“Travel advisors are vital to both our business and our guests, and with this e-learning platform, it ensures they excel at providing outstanding service,” said Brennan Quesnele, senior vice president of sales and trade marketing for North America.

“We encourage any advisor to leverage the continuing education provided within Oceania Insiders University so that they can build brand confidence and reap the rewards of certification,” added Quesnele.

Oceania said in a press release that travel partners can use OIU to enhance product knowledge and drive sales with the following steps:

Tune in to videos and complete modules to bolster brand knowledge Build expertise to improve sales strategies and strengthen planning for greater impact, and Grow confidence and product knowledge for stronger sales results and customer feedback.

According to the company, the new streamlined modules empower advisors to select the voyages that best fit guest preferences, leading to higher customer engagement and brand affinity.

After completing all three levels and then making three bookings, advisors can earn up to $750 in gift card rewards.

Alongside the training modules available through Oceania Insiders University is the Oceania Cruises Travel Advisor Center, which features: