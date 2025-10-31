Norwegian Gem Sails First Cruise From Jacksonville

Norwegian Cruise Line, the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) today celebrated the cruise line’s first-ever voyage from the port aboard Norwegian Gem.

“Our new homeport partnership with JAXPORT underscores Norwegian’s commitment to providing guests with exceptional vacation experiences from convenient departure points,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “From quick escapes to the Bahamas, where guests can look forward to new experiences at our private island, Great Stirrup Cay, to extended Caribbean adventures, guests sailing from Jacksonville can expect the world-class service, cuisine and entertainment that define a Norwegian Cruise Line vacation.”

“We’re excited to welcome the Norwegian Gem and the entire Norwegian Cruise Line family to Jacksonville, said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “This expansion of cruise service at JAXPORT is another example of our commitment to growing tourism and economic opportunities for our community. Jacksonville’s cruise industry has never been stronger.”

“On behalf of the City Council, I’m proud to welcome the Norwegian Gem to Jacksonville,” said Jacksonville City Council Vice President Nick Howland. “Thank you for choosing us. Your doing so has strengthened our reputation as a premier City in the southeast to live, work, and play. And to the Captain, crew and passengers, all the best for smooth sailing and a wonderful inaugural voyage.”

The 2,344-guest Norwegian Gem will homeport in Jacksonville, Fla. for the 2025-26 season sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas as part of a three year seasonal agreement

“We’re thrilled to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line to our port community and thank them for choosing Jacksonville as their next homeport,” said JAXPORT Vice Chair Soo Gilvarry. “Our location in the heart of the Southeast makes cruising from Jacksonville an easy choice for travelers, and we’re proud to partner with Norwegian to offer even more options for families looking to set sail close to home.”

Jacksonville, Fla. is within a one-day drive of more than 98 million consumers, according to a press release.

The JAXPORT Cruise Terminal offers convenient on-site parking and is located near Jacksonville International Airport and major interstates, including I-10 and I-95.

“We are thrilled to see more cruising out of our city, thank you to Norwegian Cruise Line for investing in Jacksonville,” said Michael Corrigan, President & CEO, Visit Jacksonville. “Thank you to JAXPORT for seeing the value of bringing new ships here to our port. We welcome over 10 million visitors a year to stay and explore our destination. We are excited to be able to introduce a whole new audience of visitors to Jacksonville.”