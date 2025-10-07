Norwegian Aqua Arrives in Miami for Caribbean Voyages

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced that the Norwegian Aqua arrived at her new homeport of Miami, kicking off her winter season of Caribbean cruises.

Following her first season of Bermuda sailings from New York City, the Norwegian Aqua will offer guests cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami through April 2026.

“We are delighted to welcome the Norwegian Aqua to her new homeport in Miami, the city where NCL originated and continues to play a significant role in our history, even today with our headquarters here,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

The company said in a press release that the Norwegian Aqua will sail seven-day Caribbean voyages from Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay.

The ship will return to Miami from October 2026 to April 2027 to sail Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries featuring a visit to Great Stirrup Cay.

The Norwegian Aqua offers activities and experiences including the:

Aqua Slidecoaster

Glow Court, an interactive digital sports complex

Revamped Aqua Game Zone, a family-friendly arcade

Outdoor activity complex

Stadium

Drop, a 10-story dry slide, and

Bull’s Eye Bar, featuring interactive darts.

Additional highlights onboard include the Aqua Game Zone, the Aqua Slidecoaster and the Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon.

The ship will also offer guests the opportunity to experience the Vibe Beach Club, the Mandara Spa and Salon and the expanded pool deck.

In addition to 17 restaurants and 18 bars and lounges, the Norwegian Aqua’s entertainment lineup includes productions such as “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince,” honoring the legendary artist’s greatest hits.

Other headlining shows include “Elements: The World Expanded,” a performance that blends acrobatics, magic and the four elements, along with interactive experiences such as “The Price is Right LIVE.”