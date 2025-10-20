Norwegian and Repsol to Supply Renewable Fuels in Barcelona

Norwegian Cruise Line (NHCL) and Repsol have announced a eight-year agreement to supply renewable marine fuels at the Port of Barcelona, establishing a long-term relationship within the cruise industry.

Norwegian said in a press release that, beginning in the 2026 European season, Repsol will offer a portfolio of renewable fuels, including biofuels and, from 2029, renewable methanol, directly to NCLH’s vessels across its cruise brands when calling at the Port of Barcelona.

These include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“This partnership is an excellent example of how cross-industry collaboration can unlock meaningful progress,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of NHCL.

“Securing long-term access to renewable marine fuels at a key European port aligns directly with our Sail and Sustain program and demonstrates our commitment to advancing towards a more sustainable future,” added Sommer.

“This milestone agreement highlights that renewable fuels are ready to play a key role in reducing the carbon footprint of the maritime sector,” said Juan Abascal, Repsol’s executive managing director for industrial transformation and circular economy.

“By partnering with NCLH, one of the world’s leading cruise companies, we show that renewable fuels are already deployable at scale to immediately start reducing emissions at sea,” added Abascal.

The agreement between NCLH and Repsol was established based on the changing international regulatory environment and both companies’ pursuit of Net Zero by 2050.

According to the press release, all fuels provided under the agreement are certified under the ISCC EU framework and meet the standards necessary to support NCLH’s environmental compliance and decarbonization roadmap.

The renewable methanol will be produced at Repsol’s Ecoplanta facility in Tarragona (Spain). The new plant, set to begin operations in 2029, will have the capacity to process up to 400,000 tons of municipal solid waste per year and turn it into 240,000 tons of renewable fuels and circular products.

NCLH is the first company to sign an offtake agreement for renewable methanol from the Ecoplanta facility.

Norwegian said that the alliance underscores NCLH’s commitment to advancing low-carbon fuel solutions and supporting the circular economy while maintaining operational flexibility and cost efficiency across its fleet.

Renewable fuels are also central to Repsol’s strategy to supply solutions to cut CO₂ emissions across all transport sectors.