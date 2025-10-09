NextTrip to Debut Series TIDE with Sea Cloud Cruises

NextTrip, a travel company, has announced the production of “TIDE”, a new original series set to premiere exclusively across JOURNY’s streaming and Video-on-Demand (VOD) platforms.

The series, sponsored by Sea Cloud Cruises, follows chefs as they step ashore to explore markets, family farms, cafés, workshops and hidden gems, gathering ingredients and inspiration for dining experiences onboard.

The debut episode, filmed aboard the Sea Cloud Spirit in the British Virgin Islands, stars Chef Ben Robinson, internationally recognized for his appearances on Bravo’s Below Deck franchise and his culinary artistry at restaurants such as The Fat Duck in the UK.

Sea Cloud Cruises president and CEO of North America, Mirell Reyes, said: “We are excited to partner with JOURNY TV on their compelling original series TIDE, which celebrates cultural discovery through the art of dining.”

“Filmed onboard the Sea Cloud Spirit across the British Virgin Islands and featuring Chef Ben Robinson of Below Deck, this episode offers a luxurious opportunity to showcase the Sea Cloud Cruises experience. We are confident this collaboration is going to be a tremendous success,” added Reyes.

Chef Robinson said: “I’m thrilled to be filming the TIDE series aboard the Sea Cloud Spirit in the breathtaking British Virgin Islands. Sea Cloud Cruises offers such a luxurious and intimate sailing experience, which makes it the perfect setting to explore how food connects us to culture.”

“Partnering with JOURNY TV to share this experience means viewers everywhere can come aboard with us and discover the flavors, stories and spirit of these islands,” added Robinson.

This seven-night culinary voyage, part of Sea Cloud’s Cultivated Journeys series, sets sail from St. Maarten roundtrip, January 25 to February 1, 2026, aboard the Sea Cloud Spirit.

The Caribbean itinerary sails across St. Barth, Antigua, Virgin Gorda, Jost van Dyke and Norman Island. Throughout the journey, guests will experience live culinary showcases and exclusive tasting events with Chef Robinson.