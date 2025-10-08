New 2026 China Cruise Market Report Out Now

Cruise Industry News has released its new 2026 China Market Report, providing an inside look into the Chinese cruise market for the next year and beyond.

The digital report offers a breakdown of the Chinese market by operator, berths and capacity.

It also provides key supply metrics through 2027, along with historical data dating back to 2015.

The latest data showcases profiles, growth projections, supply scenarios and capacity metrics.

Also included in the comprehensive and instant-download report are pricing trends and the current supply/demand situation.

The report is available for download here.

Additional insights include updates on port developments and their post-pandemic growth strategies, as well as a showcase of the current positioning of cruise operations in the country.