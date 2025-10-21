National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Unveils 2027-28 Deployment

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions has announced the full release of its 2027–28 deployment, which will sail all seven continents.

“We’re excited to share the next wave of our new collection of voyages for 2027 and 2028. These journeys are inspired by the curiosity and adventurous spirit of our guests, and they stay true to what makes traveling with us so special: small ships, incredible naturalists and guides, and experiences that bring each destination to life in authentic and meaningful ways,” said Natalya Leahy, chief executive officer, Lindblad Expeditions.

“This unparalleled expertise in expedition travel, combined with our spirit of innovation and commitment to life-expanding experiences, is what defines National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions. We don’t just take people to places; we show them how to truly see them,” added Leahy.

“Whether it’s crafting a new itinerary to reflect the ethos of our brand or restructuring an existing product that allows guests to rediscover new elements of their favorite places, we are consistently looking to reframe the travel experience in innovative ways,” said Trey Byus, chief expedition officer at Lindblad Expeditions.

“Our team of naturalists, navigators, and captains is one of the most experienced in the industry, which truly makes the difference when planning once-in-a-lifetime journeys to the edges of the world,” added Byus.

Highlights for the season include the following: