Nassau Cruise Port Marks Sixth Anniversary with Enhancements

Nassau Cruise Port has announced that it is celebrating its sixth corporate anniversary by unveiling a series of transformative additions that will further enhance the guest and community experience.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, the port will host a series of internal and external activities to celebrate its team and to highlight its ongoing investments in the Bahamian economy, including job creation, local vendor opportunities and cultural showcases at the port.

“This milestone represents much more than the passage of time,” said Mike Maura Jr., CEO and director of Nassau Cruise Port.

“It reflects our promise to continually elevate the guest experience, contribute to the local economy and provide opportunities for Bahamians. During our first year (2019) of operating the Nassau Cruise Port, Nassau welcomed approximately 3.85 million cruise guests, and 2025 will see well over 6 million cruise visitors visit Nassau,” added Maura Jr.

“Our focus on driving cruise tourism and the $350 million investment in our downtown waterfront is a testament to our vision of making Nassau a premier cruise and leisure destination.”

According to the port, the anniversary marks a pivotal moment in the port’s growth, with the opening of a new swimming pool, an expanded marina and a ferry terminal that will support transfers to the Royal Beach Club, currently under construction on Paradise Island.

Since its $300 million redevelopment, the port, the largest cruise transit port in the world, has welcomed millions of visitors.

Nassau Cruise Port said in a press release that this anniversary not only reflects its commitment to delivering world-class facilities but also its dedication to creating meaningful connections between visitors and the Bahamian community.

According to the press release, the new pool offers a retreat for visitors at Nassau’s waterfront, while the expanded marina will accommodate additional yachts, boosting tourism and local commerce.

The ferry terminal expansion enhances passenger flow and supports transfers to the Royal Beach Club, strengthening Nassau’s position as a hub for Caribbean cruising and leisure.