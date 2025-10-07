MXP App Adds Chat for Easy Onboard Guest Communication

MXP has announced an update to its MXP365 Digital Guest Journey, featuring a new chat feature that enables private and group conversations among guests with access via mobile, web and MXP iTV in cabins.

The company said in a statement that the update provides easier coordination, real-time updates and a more connected onboard experience.

According to the statement, key benefits for cruise companies include:

An enhanced guest experience: Digital communication strengthens community and creates a seamless customer journey

Easy coordination: Guests can easily coordinate times and meeting points, share plans and connect during a cruise

Private chat groups: Family, friends, or fellow travelers stay connected in dedicated group chats with complete privacy

Real-time updates: Guests are automatically notified of new chats, and

With MXP iTV, chats can be viewed and continued directly on the cabin TV.

The company added that with the MXP365 Digital Guest Journey, available in the cloud and as an on-premise solution, all guest-facing services are united in one platform.

The platform combines the mobile app, web portal, self-ordering kiosks, digital signage and iTV, delivering an integrated experience.