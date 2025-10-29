MSC Warns Guests of Insurance Policy Ahead of Cruises to Argentina

Ahead of its winter season in South America, MSC Cruises is warning guests of a change in insurance policies in Argentina.

According to a statement sent to booked passengers, the country is now requiring foreign visitors to present proof of valid travel health insurance upon entry.

The new rules that requires the insuranceare already in place and also call for guests to present a purpose-of-travel declaration, MSC said.

The company will deploy the MSC Fantasia in Buenos Aires as part of its five-ship season in South America.

Sailing from Brazil, the MSC Preziosa is also scheduled to make regular visits to the Argentine port between January and March.

“We wish to inform you that, in accordance with Argentina Government Decree No. 366/25, effective July 1, 2025, all foreign visitors must present, upon entry, a sworn declaration stating their purpose of travel and proof of valid travel health insurance,” MSC explained.

The company noted that the insurance must include medical coverage, hospitalization and emergency evacuation.

“Proof of travel health insurance may be requested at all entry points, including airports, land borders and maritime ports,” MSC continued.

“At this time, regulations for implementing the sworn declaration have not yet been issued and are currently not being requested. However, the provision requiring valid health insurance is already in force,” the company added.

Based in the port of Buenos Aires, the MSC Fantasia is scheduled to offer a series of eight- to ten-night cruises to other countries in South America.

Offering regular seven-night cruises in the region, the MSC Preziosa will also offer cruises departing from Argentina.

The itineraries visit destinations in Uruguay, such as Montevideo and Punta del Este, as well as Búzios, Rio de Janeiro, Balneário Camboriú, Ilha Grande, Santos and Ilhabela in Brazil.