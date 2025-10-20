MSC: Title Sponsor of 3 F1 Races in 2026

MSC Cruises has announced it will be the title sponsor of three 2026 Formula 1 races in 2026: the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Gran Premio De Barcelona-Catalunya 2026; the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2026; and the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Grand Premio De Sao Paulo 2026.

The company said in a press release that earlier this year, Formula 1 and the Cruise Division of MSC Group, made up of MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys, announced a multi-year extension of their global partnership through 2030.

The title sponsorships are in addition to existing trackside branding and hospitality activations as part of the global partnership.

Race branding from both brands in MSC Group’s Cruise Division, with MSC Cruises and sister brand Explora Journeys will feature across different races throughout the 2026 season.

Held from June 12 to 14, the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Gran Premio De Barcelona-Catalunya 2026 brings the Formula 1 to the Mediterranean coast in Barcelona.

The Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2026 will be taking place from October 23 to 25 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

Voted Best Race of 2024 by F1 fans, the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Grand Premio De Sao Paulo 2026 is said to be one of the most beloved events on the Formula 1 calendar. The event is held from November 6 to 8 at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, also known as Interlagos.