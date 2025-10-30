MSC Poesia: First Ship to Test Shorepower in Le Havre

The MSC Poesia has become the first ship to test a connection to shore power in the port of Le Havre.

According to a press release, this symbolic event highlights the MSC Group’s Cruise Division’s commitment to the energy transition and forms part of the broader effort to promote shore power technology and sustainable port infrastructure across France.

As part of this commitment to reducing in-port emissions to help improve local air quality, during 2026, MSC Poesia, MSC Preziosa and MSC Virtuosa will also regularly connect to the shore power facility in Le Havre.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Édouard Philippe, Mayor of Le Havre and President of Le Havre Seine Métropole, alongside Benoît Rochet, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Haropa Port, and Erminio Eschena, Director of International Affairs and Industrial Relations for the MSC Group France.

Philippe said: “With this first shore power connection, Le Havre demonstrates that a major port can be both efficient, welcoming, and exemplary. It’s a source of pride for our city and a strong signal for the future of the French coastline. ”

Eschena added: “This first shore power connection of MSC Poesia in Le Havre is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to the energy transition. We applaud the vision and investment of the city of Le Havre and its partners, which position this French port among the European leaders in sustainable infrastructure.”

This month also saw MSC Cruises celebrate a year of shore power connections at the Mediterranean port of Malta, when MSC World Europa connected, bringing the total number of hours the ship has connected to shore power to 300 hours in the last twelve months.

The following day saw Explora Journeys connect the first time in Malta with Explora I .

This was followed last week when MSC Seaview successfully tested a new shore power facility at the port of La Spezia in Italy.

Today, 18 of the 25 ships operated by the MSC Group’s Cruise Division are already equipped with shore power technology. In 2024, the MSC Group’s Cruise Division completed 142 shore power connections across 13 European ports.