MSC Magnifica Refurbishment Begins in Malta Shipyard

MSC Cruises has announced that work has begun on the upgrade of the MSC Magnifica, marking the start of an enhancement program that underscores the company’s investment in enhancing the guest experience.

MSC Cruises’ CEO Gianni Onorato said: “By introducing our MSC Yacht Club to these ships, along with new restaurants, gyms and wellness spaces, we are giving guests more exclusivity and choice than ever before.”

“The MSC Yacht Club is one of our most highly regarded products, known for its exceptional service, elegant spaces and exclusive amenities, and we are proud to bring this experience to MSC Magnifica and MSC Poesia in time for our first Alaska season and the 2027 MSC World Cruise,” added Onorato.

The MSC Magnifica is the first of two Musica Class ships due to enter drydock at Palumbo Malta Shipyard in Malta for upgrades.

MSC said in a press release that the ship will receive 63 new suites, dining venues Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar, along with an enhanced MSC Aurea Spa and Technogym Fitness Center, Gentleman’s Barber, workout studios and an outdoor Aurea area. The work is expected to be completed in December.

The MSC Poesia will then enter drydock at the same shipyard in February 2026 to receive her upgrades, which include the MSC Yacht Club with 69 suites and an All-Stars Sports Bar, plus the same specialty restaurants and gym and spa upgrades coming to the MSC Magnifica.

She will rejoin the fleet in time for her Alaska debut in May 2026.

These enhancements are fully designed and managed in-house by MSC Cruises’ technical department, according to the company.

The MSC Magnifica will set sail from Warnemünde, Germany, on May 16, 2026, to Northern Europe, visiting Denmark, the Baltics, Scandinavia and Finland, before offering three- to eight-night Mediterranean departures later in the year to ports including Barcelona, Civitavecchia for Rome and Marseille.

She will then embark on the 2027 MSC World Cruise.

The MSC Poesia will offer seven night sailings from Seattle, May through September 2026, before offering guests roundtrip sailings from Miami to the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Colombia, Costa Rica, Aruba, Curaçao and Belize in winter 2026-27.

Suites for the MSC Magnifica and MSC Poesia’s Yacht Club are now open for bookings.