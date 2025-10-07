MSC Highlights One-Month Countdown to Seascape’s Galveston Arrival

MSC announced that the MSC Seascape is one month away from making its Texas debut when the ship arrives in Galveston for the first time.

The U.S. homeport will welcome the MSC Seascape on Friday, November 7, with the ship’s first cruise sailing off into the sunset two days later.

According to the company, the MSC Seascape will offer year-round seven-night cruises from Galveston to the Western Caribbean, calling at Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Isla de Roatan, Honduras; departing every Sunday beginning November 9, 2025.

The company said in a press release that highlights onboard include the following:

Texas-Inspired Flavors

Expanded food and beverage offerings will highlight Southern, Texan and Gulf Coast flavors with new menu items, including barbecue-forward dishes, Cajun-spiced cuisine and Southern-style comfort foods.

Guests will also enjoy flavors from around the world across five specialty dining venues onboard.

Complimentary breakfast will also be offered at HOLA! Tacos & Cantina with Latin-inspired menu items, as well as at Butcher’s Cut with traditional items like western-style omelets.

The onboard drink selection will also offer a nod to Texas favorites with bars and lounges featuring an added selection of Texan and Southern-inspired drinks, including a Spicy Mexican Margarita, a Backyard Punch, and local beers.

Boot Scootin’ Entertainment

The ship’s entertainment lineup will offer uniquely Texan experiences, including The Lone Star resident country music band, a Dueling Pianos experience, country line dance classes and a Big Texas Sailaway Party.

New Family Offerings

MSC said that the ship will offer over 7,500 square feet of dedicated kids’ space onboard.

New offerings include:

A LEGO parade and LEGO Family Game Show

A Guinness World Record Family Quiz game

Masterchef at Sea Juniors, and

The Doremix Family Disco.

In addition, families will enjoy a Formula 1 racing simulator, an interactive XD cinema and Robotron, an amusement ride.

MSC Yacht Club

MSC said that guests who sail in MSC Cruises’ elevated ship-within-a-ship concept will receive priority embarkation and disembarkation, and a suite in a keycard-access-only area featuring a private restaurant, lounge, outdoor bar and grill, sun deck and pool.

Personalized service will be provided, with a dedicated 24/7 butler, premier room service, VIP seating in all entertainment venues and a personal concierge.

The MSC Seascape will sail from the Port of Galveston’s newest cruise terminal, opening in tandem with the ship’s arrival on November 7, 2025.