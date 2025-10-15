MSC Foundation Joins IUCN World Conservation Congression

The MSC Foundation has announced that over the past week, it joined leaders from government, science and philanthropy at the IUCN World Conservation Congress.

Held every four years, the congress concludes on October 15, 2025, bringing together countries, experts and organizations to set priorities and drive conservation and sustainable development action.

“Philanthropy allows us to pilot and scale solutions that connect people with nature,” said Daniela Picco, executive director of the MSC Foundation.

The MSC Foundation said in a press release that it had shared its experience in forging public-private collaborations for marine restoration, scientific research and environmental education across five sessions.

These included the:

Inaugural IUCN Philanthropy Summit

Middle East and North Africa Regenerative Coastal Tourism workshop, and

IUCN Red List discussions.

According to the press release, Executive Director Daniela Picco highlighted how corporate philanthropy is amplifying conservation impact, drawing on learnings from the island of Ocean Cay in The Bahamas, a former industrial site transformed by MSC Cruises into a pristine paradise for its guests.

On the island, the foundation leads coral restoration, training for marine science students and public awareness initiatives with local communities and international visitors at its Marine Conservation Center.

“On the island of Ocean Cay, we are seeing that restoration and tourism can co-exist when guided by science, long-term commitment and respect for local ecosystems. Above all, equity must remain at the center of every effort, ensuring that philanthropy supports inclusive and sustainable development. These are lessons we’re proud to bring to the global conservation community,” added Picco.

Since 2023, the MSC Foundation has partnered with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to support the global assessment of coral species worldwide for the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and coral research. The list is for the IUCN Red List of Ecosystems.

The Red Lists alert the world to species and ecosystems at risk, guiding action to prevent their decline and support recovery.

Dr. Grethel Aguilar, director general of the IUCN, said: “The inaugural IUCN Philanthropy Summit has laid the groundwork for stronger collaboration and new alliances among like-minded philanthropists.”

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter, one where philanthropy helps shape the future of conservation and fosters a nature-positive, climate-resilient world for generations to come,” added Aguilar.