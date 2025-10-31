MSC Cruises Acquires SLAM From Vam Investments

MSC Cruises SA has announced its acquisition of SLAM.com S.p.A. from Vam Investments.

MSC said in a press release that SLAM, an Italian brand specializing in sailing and performance sportswear, will continue to focus and invest in its core business activities while developing a new professional division dedicated to the business-to-business sector.

This will include the design and production of uniforms and apparel for the MSC group of companies.

This initiative will further enhance SLAM’s expertise while preserving the brand’s identity, focus and successful legacy in performance sportswear, MSC added.

According to the press release, the transaction reflects MSC’s commitment to investing in quality, innovation and Italian know-how, as well as identifying partners that align with the company’s maritime DNA and strategic vision.

MSC’s global presence and international footprint will support SLAM’s development and visibility in foreign markets, ensuring long-term stability and growth for the iconic Italian brand, which was founded in Genoa in 1979.

MSC will also strengthen its reputation and leadership position in sailing, yachting and performance sportswear.

Financial advisors for the transaction were Accuracy for MSC Cruises and Dawan Corporate Finance for Vam Investments.

From a legal perspective, the buyer was assisted by RP Legalitax and the seller by DWF.