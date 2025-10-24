Montreal: 2027 Winter Cruises, Renews Port Partnership

Tourisme Montréal and the Port of Montréal have signed a new three-year partnership agreement to support the city’s cruise growth.

The announcement was made at the inaugural Montréal Cruise Forum on Tuesday, October 22.

It was confirmed at the event that Montréal will begin its first-ever winter cruises in February 2027 with Ponant adding the city to its winter itinerary as a turnaround port for the 15-day itineraries, set for Feb. 13 and Feb. 27.

The new agreement strengthens the efforts of Croisières Montréal to ensure the industry’s sustainable growth by aligning with economic development, visitor experience, and promotion.

“This long-term agreement reflects our commitment to ensure Montréal remains a top cruise destination with a competitive, innovative, and sustainable offering,” said Julie Gascon, president and CEO of the Montréal Port Authority.

The forum also revealed the results of an on-site survey commissioned by the St. Lawrence Cruise Association focused on the 2024 season. According to the findings, cruise-related spending in Montréal reached $52.3 million.

Direct passenger spending accounted for $38.3 million, with an average daily spend of $632 per passenger—the highest of any cruise destination along the St. Lawrence.

In separate news, the Montréal Port Authority (MPA) officially launched preparatory work for its major expansion project at Contrecœur on October 9.

The execution of the in-water work has been entrusted to the consortium CTCGP, composed of Pomerleau and Aecon. The MPA also secured a permit from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) for the compensation plan related to the copper redhorse feeding grass beds.