Mitsui: New 2026 Japan Itineraries on New Ship

Mitsui Ocean Cruises has released 22 new 2026 itineraries onboard the Mitsui Ocean Fuji, “FUNATABI – Beautiful Encounters with Japan,” which are now open for booking in North America.

“Our new 2026 Japan itineraries are perfect for discerning travelers and groups seeking to explore Japan in an extraordinary and authentic way,” said Joe Maloney, head of sales of North America at Mitsui Ocean Cruises.

“Aboard the Mitsui Ocean Fuji, guests experience heartfelt omotenashi service on Japan’s most luxurious all-suite cruise ship. From cherry blossoms and Golden Week to summer festivals, fireworks and holiday voyages, our 2026 program offers unforgettable journeys and lifelong memories,” added Maloney.

The company said in a press release that the voyages sail from March through December 2026 and range in length from five to 11 days. The sailings are designed to showcase the beauty of Japan’s four seasons, local traditions and coastal scenery.

Itineraries offer roundtrip departures from Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya, and Kobe, and highlights of the season include the following:

Spring

“Sakura Serenade” (March 18, 2026): Six nights roundtrip from Nagoya with Kochi, Uwajima, Nakatsu and Busan

“Petals & Ports” (March 30, 2026): Seven nights roundtrip from Tokyo featuring Ibusuki, Sasebo, Busan and Kobe

“Echoes of the Sea” (April 6, 2026): Nine nights roundtrip from Tokyo with Kagoshima, Yatsushiro, Fukue, Hamada, Busan and Hososhima, and

“Golden Week” (April 29, 2026): 11 nights roundtrip from Yokohama sailing to Miyako, Matsumae, Akita, Nanao, Busan, Matsuyama and Shimizu.

Summer

“Nebuta Summer Festival” (July 30, 2026): Nine nights roundtrip from Yokohama featuring Beppu, Busan, Akita, Aomori and Miyako, and

“Southern Japan Fireworks” (August 16, 2026): Nine nights roundtrip Tokyo with Kumano, Kochi, Jeju, Kagoshima and Tanegashima.

Fall

“Autumn Equinox in Southern Shores” (September 19, 2026): Eight nights roundtrip from Kobe sailing to Hakata, Busan, Yatsushiro, Ibusuki, Naze and Tanegashima.

Winter

Coastal Japan Christmas (December 17, 2026): Eight nights roundtrip from Yokohama featuring Nagoya, Osaka, Beppu, Sasebo, Busan and Shimizu.

The company added that on every cruise, a hand-selected shore experience with an English-speaking guide is included in most ports.