MHA Symposium at Sea Set for Wonder of the Seas

The Marine Hotel Association’s (MHA) Symposium at Sea is set to take place aboard Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, sailing from PortMiami on a three-night voyage this Friday.

The niche event will bring together decision-making procurement executives in food and beverage, hotel, supply chain, logistics and more from multiple cruise lines, along with a select group of vendors.

Over the course of the three-night voyage, activities will include a number of panel sessions as well as select time for business-to-business meetings, where all participants will get one-on-one time with all the cruise lines attending.

In addition are cocktail parties and hosted dinners as well as a number of behind-the-scenes opportunities.

Cruise line representative in attendance will include executives from Carnival Corporation brands, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, MSC Group, Virgin Voyages and others.

Vessel management companies that represent over 40 cruise ships worth of purchasing, crewing and logistics attending include Apollo and Anglo-Eastern.

The 2022-built Wonder of the Seas is Royal Caribbean International’s fifth Oasis-class vessel and will provide a unique platform for the MHA’s event as one of the biggest ships in the world.

Port calls include Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocoCay, with the cruise ending back in Miami on Monday, October 20.