Mein Schiff 1 Hosts 2026 Voyage with Peter Maffay and Band

TUI Cruises has announced that the Mein Schiff 1 will be offering a six-day sailing called “Rock ‘n ‘Sail 2026 with Peter Maffay and band” from and to Mallorca with stops in Gibraltar and Cartagena.

The company said in a press release that Maffay and the band, who are reported as German rock legends, will perform three concerts on the trip, with the exact dates to be announced at later date.

The itinerary will sail from May 8 to 13, 2026, and will be open for bookings in due course.

“It’s not just the performances in this beautiful, small theater that make the concerts something very special; for me, it’s especially the personal encounters and experiences that we collect together during this trip on board and on land that make this trip so unique,” said Maffay.

The sailing will also feature performances by other musicians, discussion groups on the music business and cruises, as well as other programmed events with band members.

According to the press release, the itinerary will offer two days at sea with premium inclusive services onboard, and guests will have the opportunity to explore Gibraltar and Cartagena.

In Gibraltar, guests can discover popular views of Spain, the Strait of Gibraltar and the African coast. In Cartagena, guests will have the opportunity to explore monumental and archaeological sights.