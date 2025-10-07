MedCruise Celebrates Successful General Assembly in Sibenik

MedCruise has successfully concluded its 67th General Assembly in Šibenik, Croatia, according to a press release.

The association said that the event brought together 214 attendees representing more than 20 countries between Sep. 30 and Oct. 3, 2025.

Co-organized with the Šibenik Port Authority, the assembly was held at the Amadria Park Convention Centre and gathered 28 cruise executives from 24 brands.

The conference also hosted MedCruise member ports, associate members, and international media representatives.

A record 500 B2B meetings were held during the event, MedCruise said, noting that the gatherings created “valuable opportunities for dialogue, partnership-building and forward-looking cooperation.”

The General Assembly was also said to highlight the association’s commitment to fostering sustainable, innovative and inclusive cruise growth across the Mediterranean.

“My sincere thanks go to the Port of Šibenik, to the MedCruise Secretariat, and to all the institutions that supported this Assembly, the Šibenik-Knin County, the City of Šibenik, and the Ministry of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure,” said Theodora Riga, President of MedCruise.

“The record-breaking attendance and the high number of B2B meetings in Šibenik confirm the strength of our general assembly format. These gatherings are more than just networking opportunities: they are essential moments of in-person dialogue on critical industry themes and occasions for training and exchange with the top experts shaping the cruise sector’s future.”

Riga also thanked the representatives of Cruise Norway and CLIA in Europe for their participation in the event.

The assembly also hosted a presentation from a delegation from the Port of Palermo, which will host the 68th MedCruise General Assembly between June 9 and 12, 2025.

The 67th MedCruise General Assembly also featured a program of panels and workshops that explored issues currently shaping the cruise sector.

Topics discussed included regional cooperation, social media and communication strategies, travel documentation, infrastructure and sustainable cruise growth.

One session explored year-round cruising in the region, focusing on how cultural heritage, nature and authentic local experiences can be used to extend the season and spread economic benefits more evenly.

Beyond the formal program, delegates experienced the cultural heritage and scenery of Šibenik and its surroundings through organized excursions.

Highlights included a walking tour through Šibenik’s historic old town, showcasing its stone alleys, Renaissance architecture and UNESCO-listed St. James Cathedral.