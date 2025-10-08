Margaritaville’s Beachcomber Features Largest 5 o’Clock Somewhere

Margaritaville at Sea has released additional details on the Beachcomber, which will debut in 2027 from PortMiami. The ship is set to feature the largest 5 o’Clock Somewhere, a multi-deck, poolside destination.

“Poolside experiences on Beachcomber are the main event, and we’ve taken the signature fun up to an entirely new level,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

“The sheer scale of 5 o’Clock Somewhere gives guests a place to linger longer over great food, better drinks, delivering that unmistakable Margaritaville at Sea energy in an elevated way,” added Ivy.

The company added that the venue, which anchors the ship’s upper decks, spans 50 feet. It encompasses four levels and serves as a poolside playground, hangout and spot for pre-dinner sips before dining at nearby JWB Prime Steakhouse.

The venue is located at the aft of the ship.

Guests will also find:

The 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar

Cheeseburger in Paradise Burger Bar

Mexican Cutie Cantina, and

Adults-Only Cabanas.

The press release said that beyond 5 o’Clock Somewhere, Beachcomber’s upper decks include a variety of open-air venues, including:

License to Chill Pool Deck, a casual retreat featuring a waterslide, whirlpools and private cabanas. At its center is the Six Strings Stage, hosting live music performances throughout the day

All-New Daiquiri Shack, a quick-service stop for frozen cocktails in every shade of the rainbow, and

License to Chill Bar, a hideaway with ocean views and a menu of signature drinks.

Additionally, inspired by the Islander’s, Beachcomber’s Flip Flop Atrium offers a meet-up spot and photo-op backdrop.