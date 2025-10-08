Marella Survey: 3 in 5 Brits Pick Multigenerational Cruise Holidays

Marella Cruises revealed that its survey indicated that nearly three in five (57 percent) of Brits would go on a multigenerational cruise holiday.

Nearly two in five (32 percent) stated that spending quality time with family is the top reason why all generations go on multigenerational holidays.

The study showed that Gen Z (36 percent) is leading the trend, followed by Millennials (34 percent), Baby Boomers (32 percent) and Gen X (29 percent).

Chris Hackney, CEO at Marella Cruises, said: “With multigenerational cruise holidays on the rise, Marella Cruises makes it easy for every family member to feel looked after with our all-inclusive offering.”

“From grandparents enjoying a drink at Indigo Bar and parents relaxing at Ocean’s Spa, to kids having fun at the M Club and everyone coming together for a round of mini golf, there’s something for all ages, all in one place.”

Results showcased that Brits choose multigenerational cruise holidays because the more people there are on holiday, the more fun it is (13 percent).

Other reasons included flexibility/freedom of choice, splitting costs, and the opportunity for older relatives to spend time with younger family members.

More Gen Z Brits than Gen X (51 percent versus 20 percent) said they’d rather set sail with their parents.

Marella Cruises’ booking data also revealed that Birmingham is cruising ahead as the UK’s top city for family and group holidays at sea, with Cardiff, Sheffield, Newcastle and Nottingham in the top five.

According to the press release, the top 10 cities that book family or group cruise holidays are as follows: