Lloyd’s Register Updates Guidance for Safe Ship Fuel Cell Installation

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has released updated guidance for the installation of fuel cells on ships, offering shipowners and shipbuilders a comprehensive framework to support the safe deployment of alternative power systems.

Thomas Bayer, lead specialist of fuel cell technology at Lloyd’s Register, said: “This new guidance is intended to provide detailed information for supporting the safe integration and reliable operation of fuel cell technologies on board ships.”

“By meticulously detailing the framework for safe integration and operation of fuel cell technologies, we are not just providing guidance for understanding and implementing LR rules; we are fostering innovation and building confidence in the next generation of propulsion systems,” added Bayer.

The company said that the revised guidance provides shipbuilders and shipowners with technical, regulatory and safety frameworks for integrating fuel cell power systems into new and existing vessels.

LR said in a press release that the July 2025 edition of Guidance Notes on the Installation of Fuel Cells on Ships incorporates recent regulatory updates and technical developments related to fuel cell technology in the maritime sector.

Fuel cells powered by hydrogen or ammonia are viewed as options for achieving zero or near-net-zero tank-to-wake emissions.

LR’s updated guidance aligns with the 2024 Rule changes for fuel cell installations and provides revised safety concepts for onboard integration.

The guidance introduces two safety concepts for fuel cell spaces: emergency shutdown-protected fuel cell spaces and gas-safe fuel cell spaces.

The company said that the gas-safe fuel cell space concept enables the installation of fuel cell power systems within conventional machinery spaces and simplifies retrofitting while ensuring compliance with fire protection, explosion prevention and hazardous zone requirements.