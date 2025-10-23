Lindblad to Report 2025 Third-Quarter Financial Results

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has announced that it will report its 2025 third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, before the market opens.

The company said it will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (U.S.) or 1-646-307-1963 (international). The Access Code is 1144402.

The earnings release and a live audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

A replay of the call, along with a transcript, will be available on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

The replay will also be accessible by phone by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (U.S.) or 1-647-362-9199 (international). The Replay Access Code is 1144402.