Limited Offer: Fred. Olsen Weekend Savings

From Friday, October 31 to Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Fred. Olsen is offering year-end savings on its fleet..

Per a press release, when the promo code “WEEKEND” is quoted by guests at the time of booking, they can save £100 per person on cruises starting at £899 and £50 per person on cruises starting at £599.

“We’re pleased to offer your customers the opportunity to enjoy fantastic savings on our remaining 2025 sailings. With a wide range of itineraries available, there’s something to suit every traveller – whether they’re looking to relax in the winter sun of the Canaries or get in the festive spirit with our selection of Christmas market cruises,” said Geoff Ridgeon, Head of Sales at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Some of the voyages included in this promo include the Balmoral’s 14-night L2530 “In Search of the Northern Lights” cruise, its 14-night L2532 “Canary Islands Festive Winter Warmth” cruise, and its six-night L2533 “Christmas Markets of France & Belgium” cruise The. Borealis’s 14-night S2532” Fairytale Baltic with Christmas Markets” cruise is also included in this promotion.

In addition to the £50 and £100 savings, guests can also expect special offers available exclusively to solo travelers on select sailings.

There will also be suite upgrade opportunities on several departures. With savings like these, guests can happily get one more trip in this year:

“For those that want one more getaway in 2025, it’s a great chance to book a memorable end-of-year cruise, and we look forward to welcoming guests on board,” noted Ridgeon.