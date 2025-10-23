Le Havre Hosts Local Football Match with Emerald Princess Crew

The Emerald Princess was in Le Havre on October 12 with 2,888 passengers and 1,126 crew members aboard.

To mark the call, nine crew left the ship to play a friendly football match against the local team, AS La Selle La Forge, in Épouville.

Organized by a player from the club and a professional in the maritime industry for BLB Cruises & Shorex, the second edition follows the first meeting held during the Renaissance call from CFC Cruises on April 7, 2024.

Le Havre Croisières hosted the event in partnership with the Épouville Town Hall, which is the local sports complex.

On the field, playing nine-a-side, the AS La Selle La Forge players challenged crew members from various roles onboard, which included bridge officers, cooks, technicians, maintenance and casino staff.

“There was no difference; everyone was on the same level,” said one player. “The Emerald Princess crew were thrilled.”

The press release said that before the match, the sailors invited the AS players to tour the ship and share a lunch onboard, offering a glimpse into their daily life at sea.

After the match, the AS La Selle la Forge players presented their opponents with a basket filled with Norman specialties, while Le Havre Croisières gave the sailors a few keepsakes to remember their stop in Le Havre.

“The atmosphere was extraordinary, full of fair play and good spirits, a wonderful symbol of the link between our worlds,” said the event coordinator.