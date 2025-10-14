Las Palmas’ New Cruise Terminal Welcomes First Call

Las Palmas Cruise Port has announced that its newest terminal has begun operations with the arrival of the Celebrity Apex, which docked at the Santa Catalina Pier on October 2, 2025. The port said the new terminal is the largest in Europe.

The port said the inaugural call marked the operational launch of the new facility and the beginning of a chapter for Gran Canaria as a premier international cruise destination.

To mark the occasion, a plaque exchange was held with the captain of the Celebrity Apex and representatives of the port authority.

Beatriz Calzada, president of the Las Palmas Port Authority, said: “Las Palmas Cruise Port represents a major step forward in our infrastructure and service offerings. With this terminal, we strengthen the Canary Islands’ position in the Mid-Atlantic and establish Las Palmas as a key hub for both homeport and transit cruise operations.”

“Furthermore, this facility has been designed with sustainability in mind, reflecting the port authority’s commitment to innovation and the responsible development of our activity,” added Calzada.

Susana Gutierrez, general manager of GPH Canary Islands Cruise Ports, added: “We are very pleased with the launch of the new cruise terminal. This project marks the beginning of a new era for the Port of La Luz.”

“With this infrastructure, we take a decisive step towards the professionalization of cruise services and reaffirm our commitment to sustainable growth on the island. Our immediate goal is to help strengthen Gran Canaria’s position as a leading international cruise destination,” added Gutierrez.

Operated by Global Ports Holding and local partner SEPCAN, the new terminal spans 14,000 square meters over two floors, featuring three boarding bridges and the capacity to accommodate up to four vessels simultaneously.

It supports transit and homeport operations while offering retail and dining areas. It features an exterior esplanade, landscaped areas, pedestrian walkways and a restored palm grove.

The port said in a press release that the new terminal forms part of a €40 million investment plan to modernize cruise infrastructure across Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote.

The construction, carried out by Satocan, was guided by environmental and innovative criteria, including the use of recycled and eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient systems, solar power and responsible waste management.

According to the port, the project also benefited from the support of the Las Palmas Port Authority, which contributed to the renovation and enhancement of the surrounding areas.