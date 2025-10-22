KUZA Theme Park to Launch in Cozumel, Mexico

KUZA, a beach and adventure park, has announced its official launch in Cozumel, Mexico, on December 11, 2025. The park has reported that it is the largest theme park in the area.

KUZA will offer guests 200 acres of adventure, nature and standout facilities.

According to press media released by the park, it is Cozumel’s first integrated theme park and features a blend of beaches, jungles, water, adventure and Mayan culture.

Key highlights include the following:

Crystal Beach Zone | 1 km of sandy beachfront, two signature restaurants and VIP cabanas and beach beds.

Guardians Lagoon | Water slides and a lazy river, kids’ splash zone, and lagoon retreat with private cabanas and daybeds

Aura | An exclusive zone for adults with beachfront access and premium service

Warrior Adventure Zone | Area featuring ziplines and eco-trails, an observatory bridge, canopy views and family-friendly activities

Mayan Zone | A Mexican village-style marketplace offering handcrafted artisan products, and

Wellness and nature spaces.

The park added that its guests will have the opportunity to experience 3,200 feet of sandy beachfront and participate in more than 20 cultural activities for all ages.

It will be offering a 360° entertainment program and can accommodate up to 4,000 guests at full capacity.

In addition, KUZA indicated its focus on sustainability, highlighting programs like Roots for the Future, KUZAAPAL and Turtle Releases.

“We help locals and guests learn about the island’s ecosystems and inspire them to join us in protecting them for generations to come,” the park explained.

“We’re also proud to be the official sponsor of Cozumel’s local soccer team,” KUZA added.