Korea Plans to Attract 1 Million Passengers Annually by 2027

South Korea is ramping up investment in its cruise industry, with the government announcing a plan to attract one million cruise passengers annually by 2027.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, together with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, has outlined several infrastructure projects, including a new wharf at Saemangeum in North Jeolla, due to open in 2026.

They have also outlined a new passenger terminal at Mukho Port in Gangwon. Authorities also plan to evaluate additional ports for future cruise development.

In a bid to improve visitor convenience, officials will collaborate with customs to implement automated immigration systems and extend cruise terminal operating hours.

Each of Korea’s seven major cruise ports will be given a distinct identity: Incheon, for instance, will position itself as a “fly-and-cruise” hub linked to Incheon International Airport, while Sokcho will highlight nearby Mount Sorak.

“The cruise industry offers an important way to disperse visitors beyond Seoul and Busan, allowing more regions to benefit from tourism,” a spokesperson for the Korea Tourism Organization said.

“With new infrastructure and specialized experiences, Korea is ready to welcome more international cruise travelers than ever before.”