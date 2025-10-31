Kasper Diaz Sommer Appointed as SVP of Global Cruise Logistics

Horizon Air Freight, together with Delver Agents and Swift Marine, have announced the appointment of Kasper Diaz Sommer as senior vice president (SVP) of Global Cruise Logistics, effective November 3, 2025.”

“Sommer’s leadership will accelerate our strategy to deliver seamless, end-to-end logistics solutions for the world’s marine and cruise operators,” said Jeff McCorstin, CEO of Horizon. “His industry insight, strategic mindset and passion for innovation align perfectly with our vision to redefine global marine logistics with smarter, faster and more connected solutions, from door to deck.”

Based in Denmark, Sommer will lead the group’s global cruise logistics strategy, driving growth across Europe, Asia and the Americas and strengthening Horizon’s role as partner to the world’s marine and cruise operators.

The company said in a press release that Sommer has over two decades of international leadership experience in freight forwarding, logistics and maritime supply chains.

He is known for his hands-on leadership, customer-first mindset and building high-performing global teams across Europe, APAC and the U.S.

Horizon added that Sommer shares the group’s commitment to collaboration, innovation and excellence, ensuring value for clients and partners across the cruise, expedition, bunker, bulk carrier and breakbulk markets.